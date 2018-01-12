SAN ANTONIO — Clint Capela had 27 points and 12 rebounds, and Eric Gordon and James Harden finished with 26 and 23 points, respectively, as the Houston Rockets rolled to a 136-105 rout of the Spurs on Friday night at the AT&T Center.

The Rockets (10-11) shot 50 percent (49-98) and nailed 22 of 54 three-pointers. They were 9 of 41 from beyond the arc in a 96-89 loss to the Spurs on Nov. 10 at the AT&T Center.

Gordon was 8 of 16 from the field, including 7 of 11 from long distance. Capela made 12 of 16 shots.

LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs' scoring with 20 and 18 points, respectively. Derrick White (11), Bryn Forbes (10) and Marco Belinelli (10) completed San Antonio's double-digit scoring.

The loss was the second in a row for the Spurs (10-12). San Antonio is 4-10 since winning four straight in an eight-day span (Oct. 27-Nov. 3). The Silver and Black haven't won back-to-back games since then.

Houston broke out of a four-game skid with the victory.

The Spurs play the Portland Trail Blazers at 6 p.m. Sunday at the AT&T Center.

Ahead 70-47 at the half, the Rockets continued to put their foot to the pedal to the metal in the third quarter. They outscored the Spurs 40-27 in the period to take a 110-74 into the final quarter. After three quarters, Houston was 40 of 79 (50.6 percent) from the field and 18 of 43 from the three-point line.

The Spurs' last lead came when DeRozan scored on a driving finger-roll layup that made it 9-7 with 7:58 left in the first quarter. Things went downhill quickly for San Antonio after that.

Houston went on a 32-14 run the rest of the period to take a 39-23 lead into the second quarter. The Rockets outscored the Spurs only 31-24 in the second period, but by then, the damage was done.

Houston shot 53.1 percent (26-49) in the first half and nailed 10 of 25 threes (40 percent). That's one more made three-pointer than the Rockets converted (9/41) in their 96-89 loss to the Spurs on Nov. 10.

Gordon and Harden led the Houston scoring in the first half with 17 and 16 points, respectively. Clint Capela had 14 points and P.J. Tucker added 10.

Spurs shot 44.2 percent (19-43) in the first half and were 6 of 16 from the 3-point line. They did not have a double-digit scorer in the first two quarters.

