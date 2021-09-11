David Robinson reflects on the anniversary of 9/11

The Spurs legend reflects on sports and more following 9-11.

SAN ANTONIO — It is the 20th anniversary of one of the most infamous days in America's history -- 9/11.

It's a tragic day that is seared into the memories of Americans as it is with Spurs legend David Robinson.

In an interview with NBA.com, the Navy graduate reflects on 9/11 and its impact on sports, and the world.

Wow. It is hard to believe that it’s been that long. There are those moments you have in your life that you will always remember where you were and what you were doing when you hear about them and, and for me certainly this was one. In your lifetime, you hope you never hear about a war starting or being in a war. But to be hit on your home soil, it’s like someone breaking into your house.

And even as an athlete, you feel like is what we are doing even important?

Everyone has their "where were you" moment on 9/11. And so does Robinson.

He recalls that fateful day and shares what he remembers he was doing when news hit him.

I remember I was playing, and I just thought about all the people that I had served with, all the people that I knew that would be in harm’s way. And it was very, very sobering. Any kind of a wartime situation is a horrific thing to even imagine, and seeing it become a reality was almost surreal for me.

9/11 was a tragic day in the country's history, and no American will ever forget it, nor will Robinson.

From the NBA's response to reflecting on what his military days mean to him in relation to 9/11, Robinson went into great detail, and it is a must-read for everyone today.