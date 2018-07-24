It seems like a distant memory, Kawhi Leonard playing in San Antonio, winning Finals MVP in 2014. Ok, not really. But now that Kawhi has seemed to embrace the fact that he will have to play in Toronto for at least a year, we can all begin to move on. However, that doesn’t mean the chatter stops.

Spurs legend David Robinson was on the show The Jump on ESPN Monday and he was asked about Kawhi and really kind of summed things up.

“It’s one of the oddest situations I think I’ve seen since I’ve been in pro basketball,” Robinson said. “He’s a hard guy to understand. He’s a hard guy to read. San Antonio- we have a reputation for taking care of our players, almost too much, I mean, people criticize us for sitting guys down. Now, all of a sudden, we’ve got a guy who says he felt pressure to play, which is tough.”

“I think Pop and R.C. [Buford], our team did a really good job of meeting our needs for the future. We’ll move on from here. I think we’re pretty happy with the deal,” Robinson said.

© 2018 KENS