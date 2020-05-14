Spurs Give Together Fund raises $700K for COVID-19 relief in San Antonio

David Robinson and his son, David Jr., talk about the Spurs Give Together Fund and the family’s extensive legacy of supporting the San Antonio community.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs Give Together Fund has raised $700,000 to go toward COVID-19 relief in San Antonio, Spurs Give executive director Jennifer Regnier said Thursday during a Zoom conference with local media.

Spurs legend David Robinson and one of his three sons, David Jr., who serves as a Spurs Give board member, also participated in the Zoom call. David Sr. praised San Antonio’s response in helping people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's more about the impact of the Spurs Give Together Fund:

• Currently serving 500 meals a day from local restaurants to first responders (15,000 meals in 5 weeks)

• Starting a partnership with the Food Bank to serve 25,000 families with food from local restaurants delivered to their doors Mon-Friday for 5 weeks

• Closing the tech divide by providing 800 families with free WiFi and hot spots for the entire year

• Providing $150,000 in childcare scholarships for families in need (as city opens back up)

• Addressing the 30% rise in abuse and neglect with grant support to Family Violence Prevention Center and others

Here's more from Thursday afternoon's Zoom call: