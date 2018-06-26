Danny Green has opted into the final year of his contract and will return to the San Antonio Spurs for the 2018-2019 season.

The announcement was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Green is set to make $10 million next year.

The shooting guard, who turned 31 on June 22, has been with the Silver and Black since 2010. Green has started for the Spurs for much of his time with the team and is known for his "Tarheel triples" and stellar transition defense.

Green was a key player in the Spurs' back-to-back Finals appearances in 2013 and 2014, shooting 48% from 3-point-range. In 2013, he set an NBA record for most makes in an NBA Finals from 3. (That record was broken this year by the Warriors' Steph Curry.)

Green is the second player to make a decision on a player option. Earlier this month, forward Rudy Gay declined his option, deciding to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

The guard has been one of the more vocal supporters of Kawhi Leonard throughout last season and into the offseason. Last month, Green made an appearance on ESPN's Get Up!, where he noted that he talks to Leonard "here and there."

Green also stated that Leonard "wants to be in San Antonio. He's let me know that. He's let me know verbally that he wants to be here.

