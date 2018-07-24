Just when you thought the drama between Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs’ medical staff was fizzling out, Danny Green may have just poured gasoline on the fire.

The former Spur launched his own podcast this week, called Inside the Green Room with Danny Green. In the first episode, he talked about a nagging injury he battled throughout the 2017-18 season.

Green said he knew he strained his groin early in the season, but when he had an exit physical at the end of the year, doctors said it was a tear. His agent told him to seek a second opinion, but Green said he trusted the Spurs’ medical staff. Now, he is having second thoughts on that choice.

“I should have – I could have gotten a second opinion. So, I see where Kawhi is coming from when he got his second opinion. Because a lot of times, you’ll get information from outside sources,” Green said.

Green was careful not to say anything bad about the Spurs’ medical staff, and added that it isn’t clear when the tear actually happened. It could have started as a strain that turned into a tear at the end of the season, he said.

Green’s story brings back up the question of Kawhi’s choice to seek a second opinion with a specialist on the East Coast. Leonard played in just nine games for the silver & black in 2017-18, despite team doctors clearing him to return for most of the season. Green played in 70 games, saw his performance lag compared to previous years, then opted in to his contract with a $10 million player option.

Green and Leonard are both now trying to get healthy and ready to play next season in a Raptors uniform.

Though it’s unlikely this news of Green’s injury affects the Spurs’ trade with the Raptors, this tidbit will likely be in the back of the minds of any Spurs players who come down with any injury in the upcoming season.

At this point, no one is saying anything on the Spurs medical staff did anything wrong with Green or Leonard’s diagnosis. For the Spurs, though, this saga continues to be uncharted territory for a franchise that has been long considered the NBA’s model for consistency and organizational excellence.

