Mavericks 137, Spurs 128: What they said after the game

The Spurs could not pull out a home win against the Mavericks in overtime.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up an overtime home loss, 137-128, versus the Dallas Mavericks.

Keldon Johnson had 27 points and eight rebounds to lead the team while Malaki Branham added 20 points. Romeo Langford finished with 17 points and four rebounds while Blake Wesley had 11 points in the loss.

San Antonio was without Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, Zach Collins, Charles Bassey, and Keita Bates-Diop due to injuries.

The Spurs are now 18-51 on the season, and will next face the Memphis Grizzlies Friday night in San Antonio.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

“They did a great job,” Popovich said. “A lot of guys got minutes. Combinations were a little strange probably, but their competitiveness and execution here and there were great. Really proud of them. They deserve to enjoy their evening.”

Johnson

"We were down some people. I'm proud of me and my team. Obviously, as one of the older guys I feel that could have done better," Johnson said. "I feel like some shots that I missed or some turnovers that I made or some free throws that I missed, those things I usually make."

Branham

"Just the experience. Being in those moments and learning from them, that's really it," Branham said. "Just next man up and being ready to play. We got a lot of injuries, unfortunately, but we got some great guys in there ready to step up."

MAVERICKS