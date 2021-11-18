Crews officially breaking ground on Spurs human performance campus

The project will also bring several jobs to San Antonio; it's estimated to bring nearly 2,000 openings.

SAN ANTONIO — It's a big day for the San Antonio Spurs!

Crews are officially beginning to break ground on "The Rock at La Cantera" on the city's northwest side. It's a human performance campus including a research center, a 22-acre park, and space for medical, hospitality and commercial use.

The project will also bring several jobs to San Antonio; it's estimated to bring nearly 2,000 openings.

The Spurs Sports and Entertainment organization says the total price tag is $510 million. This also comes after the city approved to give the Spurs a big tax break with the new collaboration

The San Antonio Spurs will get $17 million in tax incentives for the campus and it will be a 500,000 square foot project. The organization also secured $15 million in funding from Bexar County in August.

The 22-acre park is already being developed, but there were some environmental concerns surrounding the campus

Councilmember Jalen McKee-Rodriguez was the only person on council to vote against it, saying he was concerned about the development being built over the Edwards Aquifer recharge zone

Mayor Ron Nirenberg says the city and county collaboration ensures the project meets aquifer protection and water quality standards