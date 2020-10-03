SAN ANTONIO — Reacting to the specter of the coronavirus, the NBA has taken steps to limit its players' exposure to the disease that has the world on edge.

On Monday night, the NBA and three other professional leagues announced that all locker rooms and clubhouses will be open only to players and essential employees of teams and team facilities until further notice.

Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer and the National Hockey League joined the NBA in making a joint statement about the changes.

The changes were very much in evidence at the Spurs' gameday shootaround Tuesday morning. Normally, the media are allowed to enter the practice area near the end of workouts to shoot video and interview players.

"Obviously, (it's) taken the world by storm," veteran Spurs guard Patty Mills said. "So, obviously, taking the precautionary measures. It's (coronavirus) made a lot of noise around the world so, obviously, it's (NBA policy) in place to take care of us players to go out there and perform."

On Tuesday, Mills and guard Derrick White were brought out to the media workroom at the team's practice facility to talk with reporters. The media were not allowed access to the practice area. That policy will be in effect for all Spurs' workouts until further notice, a team spokesman said.

"It's always about safety, just being smart, limiting the team to the spread of the disease," White said. "Obviously, washing hands, stuff like that, it still important."

The Spurs' team doctors talked to the team before Tuesday's shootaround about the changes and ways to safeguard against the coronavirus.

"They gave us a rundown on the whole deal and gave us a presentation, which was very helpful for guys that maybe didn't take the time research it themselves," Mills said. "It's pretty straightforward once you understand the deal and what you need to do."

Media access to players and coaches will be limited Tuesday night when the Spurs host the Dallas Mavericks at the AT&T Center. Reporters will not be allowed in the teams' locker rooms before and after the game. Instead, the coaches and players will speak to the media in a designated area.

"I don't think this is a massive distraction, as compared to other stuff we're going through as a team this season," Mills said. "We've been educated and been given knowledge about the disease and what we need to stay away from, and what we need to do to be able to stay healthy.

"I think when you understand and you have knowledge on the subject, it doesn't become a distraction. Obviously, the little things we need to do daily to make sure that we're healthy. It's really no different than any other time during the season, to be honest. Washing your hands, staying away from coughing and sneezing. It's stuff we do anyway."

White was asked about his thoughts on the coronavirus and the impact it's having on the world.

"It's crazy," he said. "It feels like there's a new disease every other year. Just trying to be smart. Do the right thing. Wash your hands, keep your hands away from your face. Just try to be safe out there."

Per the NBA's guidelines, players have been advised to limit contact with fans before and after games.

"How I've always taken that sort of things personally is to acknowledge the people who are taking photos and signing (autographs), and whatever, and always clean up and wash up after we do that," Mills said. "In that sense, that part hasn't changed.

"I've been told not to sign and take photos at all and have any interaction. But even if we do, making sure you wash your hands and anything else after that interaction on a normal basis."

White also spoke about how the NBA's guidelines will affect the fans.

"They told us to limit our contact with the fans," he said.

Starting Tuesday night, fans at the AT&T Center will not be allowed to gather near the exit leading to the Spurs' locker room to seek autographs. Fans normally press toward the exit, leaning over the railing to shake hands with players and get autographs.

Here is the joint statement the NBA, Major League Baseball (MLB), Major League Soccer (MLS), the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the National Hockey League (NHL) issued on Monday night:

“After consultation with infectious disease and public health experts, and given the issues that can be associated with close contact in pre- and post-game settings, all team locker rooms and clubhouses will be open only to players and essential employees of teams and team facilities until further notice. Media access will be maintained in designated locations outside of the locker room and clubhouse setting. These temporary changes will be effective beginning with tomorrow’s games and practices.

“We will continue to closely monitor this situation and take any further steps necessary to maintain a safe and welcoming environment.”

RELATED: Major professional sports leagues restrict access amid coronavirus concerns

RELATED: MLB limits spring autographs amid coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: Report: NBA telling teams to prepare for possibility of playing games in empty arenas

RELATED: Could the coronavirus impact March Madness and fan attendance at sporting events?