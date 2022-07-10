Gonzales introduces federal bill aimed at discouraging Spurs from relocating away from San Antonio

“For years, the Spurs have been a critical part of San Antonio’s identity,” Congressman Gonzales said.

SAN ANTONIO — Rumors of the San Antonio Spurs relocating to Austin have heated up over the last several years. Now, U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales is introducing a bill to try to prevent such a scenario.

In an effort to keep the Spurs in the Alamo City, Gonzales introduced the Strengthening Public Undertaking for Retaining Sports (SPURS) Act to discourage the relocation of the San Antonio Spurs to Austin.

“For years, the Spurs have been a critical part of San Antonio’s identity,” Gonzales said in a news release. “From boosting the local economy to spearheading philanthropic efforts, the impact of the Spurs goes beyond the court. That’s why I am proud to introduce this legislation not just for San Antonio, but as a model for other cities across America.”

A relocation to Austin ramped up as the team began to bring in Austin-based companies and people, such as Michael Dell, Self Financial and Joe Gebbia, the billionaire co-founder and chairman of Airbnb based in Austin.

According to Gonzales' bill, the legislation would implement:

• Relocation Notice Requirements: Team owners must give written notification via certified mail one year before relocation.

• Requirement for Reimbursement: If an owner relocates a professional sports team, they must reimburse the state and local government for financial assistance or incentives provided to them – including special tax treatment and financing of an arena.

• Private Right of Action by Local Government: Local governments can sue teams to recover financial damages for relocating.

There has been increased speculation about the Spurs' plans after the team expanded its market reach into Austin this season, The team will play two "home" games this season at the Moody Center.

However, the team is not just looking to expand its market size in Austin.

The Spurs also are focusing on Mexico City by hosting one "home" regular-season game there versus Miami this season.