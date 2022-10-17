Commentary: This Spurs season will be fascinating, even without a lot of wins

Now, that doesn't mean it will be the winningest.

SAN ANTONIO — We are about to embark on the most fascinating San Antonio Spurs season we’ve seen in years. We are, you ask? Yes, we are, Vinnie says.

Now, that doesn't mean it will be the winningest. This young team will have to claw and scrap for every win they get, and on most nights it probably won't happen for them. But it seems the vast majority of fans are embracing the idea that a season of learning, growing, and losing will result in great odds in the lottery for the upcoming draft.

The player at the top of 2023 mock draft boards is a generational prospect, and anyone who has seen him play knows it. Victor Wembanyama is 7'3" or taller, and he does everything you'd expect at that size while moving and shooting like a guard. Scoot Henderson would be a worthy top pick in many other draft classes, and he's one of several non-unicorns who projects as a star in the NBA.

The Rockets, Magic, Pacers, Thunder, Pistons, Kings, Wizards, Jazz and others have all heard the ‘race to the bottom’ chit chat in their cities as well. The three worst teams will only get a 14% chance at the top pick, and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has already cautioned teams against tanking in hopes of landing Wembanyama. Will any of the bottom teams listen? And does a team as young as the Spurs have any choice in the matter?

The term ‘corporate knowledge’ gets thrown around San Antonio a lot, and for years they had vast wealth in that department. The regular season that starts this week is lacking in that area like never before, and that might be by design.

After missing the playoffs for the third season in a row, the Spurs traded All Star Dejounte Murray to Atlanta for future first-round picks. Management decided months ago to focus on development instead of fighting for a playoff berth, and that gives them a head start on any team that decides to blow things up mid-season to enter the Wembanyama sweepstakes.

Pop said at media day that nobody should go to Vegas and put the house on the Spurs to win the championship, and that's sound advice.



Cleary the Spurs' rebuild after the Big 3 era and Kawhi Leonard's departure is full speed ahead. Every franchise goes through the process, and only once every so often, and the Spurs are the textbook example of that. An argument could be made that they should've bitten the bullet sooner, but they waited for the best prospect since Lebron James to join the cellar dwellers.

We’ve never seen preseason hype like this, the kind where losing most nights is what the fans are rooting for. It’s just crazy to think like that, and I’m laughing writing this, but it’s true. You’re not gonna hear from the organization, "Hey! It’s two dollar draft night! And we hope the Grizz beat us by thirty!" But they’re also smart enough to understand that the league is about stars. The top of this draft has multiple guys who could launch your team into another decade or more of dominance. The goal is to return to championship glory, and this might be the best way to do that.

It's hoops insanity to think that the Spurs should do all they can to make that push for the playoffs next spring, at least in the eyes of the San Antonio public. Does finishing in the middle of the pack with an early playoff exit do them any good whatsoever?

As one league GM recently told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, 2022-23 is the race to the bottom! Is that what does them, and every other team with limited prospects this season, better? I think it would. Wembanyama has drawn comparisons to Kevin Durant on offense and Rudy Gobert on defense, and he's taller than both. LeBron James recently said that in a world of basketball unicorns, he's an alien. And again, he isn't the only star in this draft.

The Spurs, meanwhile, continue work for their season opener Wednesday night at the AT&T Center against Charlotte. Ask any players, and obviously, they’re gonna tell you they will put their best feet forward to try to make the playoffs this season. They can’t say anything different, otherwise this would definitely be the most interesting season in Spurs history!

The guys on the court know that the deck is stacked against them, but that won't prevent them from going out every night and giving it their best shot. In those battles, we'll probably see things that make us hopeful for the future of the young guns who are already here.