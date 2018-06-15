The drama that has cast a shadow over the relationship between the San Antonio Spurs and All-NBA forward Kawhi Leonard since last fall heated up again Friday afternoon.

Multiple news outlets reported Friday that Leonard wants to be traded, preferably to the Los Angeles Lakers, but he has “expressed nothing directly to the Spurs” about his future, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported in a tweet.

Sources: So far, Leonard has expressed nothing directly to Spurs about future. Lakers and Clippers interest Leonard -- and both teams would move quickly to assemble packages to acquire Leonard. Spurs won't rush. Leonard and his camp had shown interest in $219M super max deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2018

Leonard, who turns 27 on June 29, played in only nine games last season while he struggled to overcome a mysterious quadriceps injury that kept him out of the lineup until Dec. 12. He played for only one month before missing the remainder of the season.

The Spurs made meeting with Leonard their top priority of the offseason and plan to have a heart-to-heart with him soon. Leonard reportedly feels “uncomfortable” with the Spurs and “betrayed” by the organization over the handling of his injury. Leonard sought a second opinion in New York and had his own medical team supervise his rehabilitation in the second half of the season.

Leonard is eligible to sign a five-year, $219 million contract extension with the Spurs this season. He signed a five-year deal in 2015 worth more than $90 million. The contract runs through the 2019-20 season, but Leonard can opt out of the deal after the 2018-19 season and become a free agent.

Despite the rift that reportedly has developed between Leonard’s representatives and the team’s front office over the handling of his injury, Leonard walking away from a so-called “supermax” contract with the Spurs would be a surprising development.

Still, possibly trading the player coach Gregg Popovich once called the “future face of the franchise” would represent a stunning blow to a franchise that has been hailed as a model of continuity and consistency in pro sports. The Spurs, who have won five league championships, are the only team Leonard has played for during his seven seasons in the NBA.

Leonard emerged as a star during the Spurs’ run to their last championship in 2014, becoming a force on both ends of the court and earning MVP honors in the NBA Finals. He was named to the All-NBA First Team in 2016 and 2017, and NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2015 and 2016. Leonard made the All-Defensive First Team three times (2015, 2016, 2017) and was named to the All-Defensive Second Team once (2014).

Although Leonard was coming off an ankle injury he sustained in the playoffs last season, the Spurs were expected to remain among the league’s title contenders. After all, most of the key players were back from a team that went 61-21 and reached the Western Conference finals.

But Leonard’s season – and, in effect, the Spurs’ campaign – started to unravel even before training camp started last September. Bothered by persistent pain in his right leg, Leonard was diagnosed with tendinopathy in his right quadriceps and started a rehab program immediately.

Popovich announced after the Silver and Black scrimmage Sept. 30 that Leonard, a finalist for the NBA’s MVP award in 2017, was expected to miss the entire preseason. Popovich gave no timeline for Leonard’s return. It was the beginning of a saga that slowly would take its toll on the relationship between Leonard and the Spurs.

The injury had lingered since last season, Popovich said. But Leonard’s rehab went longer than expected, fueling speculation that the injury was more serious than initially thought.

Tendinopathy is a medical term used to describe inflammation and microtears of a tendon. Most tendon injuries are the result of gradual wear and tear to the tendon from overuse or aging, according to WebMD.com, and can cause pain, stiffness, and a loss of strength in the affected area.

Leonard’s slower-than-expected recovery perplexed Popovich, who said he'd never seen an injury like Leonard’s. Popovich said in early November that Leonard wasn’t progressing as fast as point guard Tony Parker in his rehab work.

Parker ruptured the tendon in his left quadriceps during the playoffs last season. He had surgery two days after he sustained the injury in Game 4 of the Spurs’ series against the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference semifinals. Parker wasn’t expected to return to the lineup until January, at the earliest, but he made his season debut Nov. 27.

“He’s just coming around more slowly, for whatever reason,” Popovich said of Leonard. “It’s just been more difficult for him to get through the rehab routine, so his body hasn’t reacted the same way [as Parker]… It’s just taken a little bit longer.”

After missing the first 27 games of the season, Leonard finally made his debut at Dallas on Dec. 12. He played in nine of the Spurs’ next 17 games but was shut down Jan. 18 because he still was experiencing pain in his right quad.

Leonard played his last game of the season in a 112-80 home win over Denver on Jan. 13, finishing with 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block in 28 minutes.

The Spurs announced an update on Leonard’s status on Jan. 17, saying he would be out for an “indefinite period of time as he continues his rehabilitation process from right quadriceps tendinopathy.”

“Kawhi has made significant progress and continues to move forward in his rehabilitation,” Spurs general manager R.C. Buford said in the release. “This is the best approach for the next steps in his return to play.”

Leonard continued to rehab at the team’s practice facility, but that changed after he went to New York later in January to seek a second medical opinion.

Leonard saw Dr. Jonathan Glashow, an orthopedic surgeon and co-chair of Sports Medicine at New York’s Mount Sinai Medical Center, according to a story by ESPN’s Michael C. Wright and Ramona Shelburne. Glashow has professional affiliations with the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers, Wright and Shelburne reported.

Leonard’s representatives – agent Mitch Frankel and Dennis Robertson, Leonard’s maternal uncle – arranged the consultation with Glashow, according to the ESPN story. Leonard stayed in New York to rehab after the Spurs were informed of his decision and Glashow’s recommendations, Wright and Shelburne reported.

Glashow and his medical team reportedly have supervised Leonard’s rehab program since then, taking the process out of the Spurs’ hands. That led to tension in the relationship.

The next development in the saga came when Spurs coach Gregg Popovich told reporters Feb. 21 that he would be “surprised” if Leonard returned to play this season. The Silver and Black had 23 games left on their schedule then.

“We only have X amount of games left in the season,” Popovich said. “He’s still not ready to go. If by some chance he is, it’s going to be pretty late into the season, and it’s going to be a pretty tough decision how late to bring somebody back. That’s why I’m just trying to be honest and logical. I’ll be surprised if gets back this year.”

Still, Leonard’s teammates held out hope that Leonard would return to the lineup before the end of the regular season.

Leonard finally talked to reporters March 7 for the first time since he stopped playing in mid-January, saying that he could return to the lineup “soon,” although he didn’t give a target date.

“Obviously, I’m a competitor,” Leonard said. “If I could play, I’m going to go out and play like I did in the nine games, just to test it out. It just wasn’t where we wanted it to be.”

Asked when he thought he would play again, Leonard said: “Soon. I don’t have a set date right now but I’ve just got to keep doing what I’m doing. The progression that I’ve been making has been great, so I’ve just got to keep doing what I’m doing.”

While Leonard said the pain caused by the tendinopathy in his right quadriceps was diminishing, he quickly added that “it’s hard to explain” the level of his discomfort.

“I’m definitely better,” he said. “I feel better.”

Leonard said “sure” when he was asked if his goal was to get back on the court as soon as possible.

“With taking the right steps,” he said. “Don’t want to take no steps back and aggravate things.”

When asked if he could see himself finishing his career with the Spurs, Leonard quickly replied, “Yeah, for sure.”

But Leonard never made it back. The saga’s plot thickened March 17 when the Spurs had a players-only meeting with Leonard after a home victory against Minnesota. ESPN reported that Parker led the meeting, but he declined to get into specifics when he was asked about it six days later.

“You should know better," Parker said. "You should know better that I can't talk about that. That's private stuff, locker room stuff. We always talk as a team, and you know we can't talk about that."

But Parker caused a stir by something else he said in the same interview.

"I've been through it," Parker said, referring to his injury. "It was a rehab for me for eight months, same kind of injury, but mine was 100 times worse, but the same kind of injury. You just stay positive."

As the season hit its stretch run, the Spurs pretty much wrote off Leonard.

Guard Danny Green said the Spurs were more focused on trying to secure a playoff berth than worrying about the timetable for Leonard's return.

"It's been like that. It's been that since [the] All-Star [break]," Green said. "Pop has made that very clear after the break. It hasn't changed. Obviously, if he does come back, it would be great to have him. But our mindset with 10 games left, we've got to make the best of it with the group that we have."

Leonard watched the Spurs’ 98-90 win over Washington from the bench on March 21 but it turned out to be his last public appearance of the season at the AT&T Center. He returned to New York to continue his rehab work.

Popovich always has had a strong bond with Leonard, whose father was shot and killed in 2008.

When Popovich’s wife, Erin, died on the eve of Game 3 in the Spurs’ first-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors, Leonard intended to join the team and support Popovich if he had coached any of the remaining games, ESPN said, citing sources close to both men. When Popovich did not return, Leonard chose to stay in New York and continue rehabbing.

Leonard averaged career-highs of 25.5 points and 3.5 assists during the 2016-17 season. He added 5.8 rebounds in 33.4 minutes per game while shooting .485 (636/1,311) from the floor, .381 (147/386) from beyond the arc and a personal-best .880 (469/533) from the free-throw line.

Leonard played two seasons at San Diego State before turning pro in 2015. He was selected by Indiana with the 15th overall pick in the NBA draft that year but was subsequently traded to San Antonio for George Hill on draft night.

Leonard has averaged 16.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 steals in his NBA career.

With their best player sidelined for most of the season, the Spurs finished 47-35 and failed to win at least 50 games for the first time since the lockout-shortened 1999 season. Their streak of 18 consecutive 50-win seasons is an NBA record.

The Silver and Black came dangerously close to missing the playoffs for the first time since the 1996-97 season, when Tim Duncan was a senior at Wake Forest but they slipped in as the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference. Defending champion Golden State eliminated the Spurs in the first round, winning the series in five games.

