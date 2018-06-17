While Kawhi Leonard may not play for the San Antonio Spurs next season, he definitely won’t be playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Reports published on Friday say that the All-NBA forward and 2014 NBA Finals MVP is demanding a trade to LA, preferably the Lakers, but the report from ESPN stated that he hasn’t communicated that directly to the Spurs.

All of that makes me think that someone with the Lakers leaked the information looking to get more leverage over the Spurs in making a deal.

But here’s the problem, the Spurs don’t want or need much of what the Lakers have to offer.

Most of the hypothetical deals that involve the Spurs and Lakers include sending Lonzo Ball to San Antonio. I’m not here to get into Lonzo and his dad clashing with the culture of the Spurs and the city. That’s irrelevant to the point I’m going to make, which is that there are some salary cap figures worth pointing out that show that the Spurs would never want to add Lonzo Ball to the roster.

The reason is simple. The Spurs have an amazing set of point guards mostly playing on the cheap.

The Lakers are trying to get rid of Lonzo for two reasons: 1) He can’t shoot, and the players the Lakers are recruiting aren’t point guards but they’re the kind of ball-dominant players that would bring it up the floor, making Lonzo useless. And 2) With the exception of the restricted free agents whom the Lakers will renounce their rights to in order to clear cap space, Ball has the second-most expensive contract on the team and the Lakers need all the space they can get.

Ball is set to make $7 million this upcoming season on an essentially expiring deal because the last two years of his deal are team-option years that can essentially be used to dump salary. The final two years of Ball’s contract are for $8.7 million and $11 million.

Right now, San Antonio has starter Dejounte Murray playing for just $1.5 million with a club option for the following season at less than $1.7 million.

One of the reasons that the Spurs can be flexible with the salary cap and attract free agents is that they’re set at the point guard position with a solid and ever-improving starter playing for not much more than the league minimum.

The Spurs also have Patty Mills set to make $12.4 million this upcoming year with two more seasons on his deal beyond that. But if they decided to trade him to clear more cap space, they have Derrick White ready to step up as the backup and he’s making just $1.6 million with a club option for the following season around $1.9 million.

Basically, the Spurs are set at the point guard position. And the last thing they’d want to do is add another point guard who's going to add $7 million to their salary cap.

The only way that a deal involving Kawhi Leonard and Lonzo Ball is going to happen is if a third team gets joins the fray, but why would a third team want to help both the Lakers and Spurs shed salary to make room for marquee free agents?

If a team is going to make a deal with the Spurs for Kawhi, it’s going to be a team with great players to send to San Antonio along with some good draft picks.

What’s left in the Boston Celtics’ draft pick treasure chest: pic.twitter.com/aO6LwhRb2t — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) June 15, 2018

The Lakers don’t really have either of those, so it’s weird that anyone would think that a deal between the two teams involving Leonard and Ball would make sense for the Spurs just because of a report that says Kawhi wants to go to LA.

It’s not going to happen.

