It’s hard for me to decide if Manu Ginobili or Tim Duncan was the nicest professional athlete I’ve ever met. Maybe for the sake of Manu’s retirement moment, he gets the slight edge. The race is that close.

Tim Duncan is the foundation of that amazing run we all know so well. He’s forever a Spurs legend because of it. The greatest power forward to play the game. But Manu is beloved to a level that, perhaps, no other Spurs player can claim. I’m willing to bet that there were more number 20 jerseys around Spurs games than any other player combined on most nights.

To me, he was a basketball man of the people. He seemed like one of us. Maybe because of the way he showcased hard work. I loved watching him in pregame every night. He seemed to stretch with more purpose, and intensity than anybody else on the court. He played with such passion, desire, and heart. You only have to ask James Harden, and many others, about that. He almost played angry at times, because he wanted it so badly! Easy to admire that.

I still laugh at the end of the Spurs' Western Conference Finals run last year. The AT&T Center was applauding, chanting and sending the future Hall of Famer to his next phase of life as their playoff run ended. He laughed too, in the post game press conference, wondering why everybody thought he was done. But that’s his career summed up. Nearly twice as old as other kids in the league, and yet he laced 'em up one last season.

There will be future players just as talented as Ginobili, some more than Manu, but I’d argue none as magical. He was, and still is, something special. There will never be another Manu, and I kinda like that.

