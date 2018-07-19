Everybody okay? We had to brace and absorb the hit on Wednesday. We knew it was coming, though, right? Spurs fans' basketball egos were knocked backwards this week. But we knew it was coming, right?

The shock value lies within the past of the best organization in pro sports. This situation was never ‘their way’. Kawhi Leonard was supposed to be the next ‘Spur For Life.’ He was supposed to be the next Tim, or Manu or even Tony Parker, to some degree. He fit the R.C. Buford and Gregg Popovich way of doing business. He was going to retire in south Texas! That #2 was going to be hoisted to the rafters! Kawhi fit every idea of the mold of what a legendary member of the franchise should be. And it looked like he did. At least those were the impressions we had before the grind of last season.

But the lesson here, in the injury stuff aside, is that not everything goes our way. Even sports has that 'real life' tag attached to it. Human beings are fragile by nature. More importantly, we all come from the womb flawed. Even NBA Finals MVPs. That’s not to accuse him of anything, to label him anything, or to call him out for anything. People are different. Circumstances happen. People have changes of the heart.

Kawhi already had a ring, Defensive Player of the Year honors, twice, and probably sooner than later, the key to the city. But that didn’t happen. So how are to react? Angry this week, over it in October would be my guess. He did play a rather large role in helping claim the franchise’s fifth league championship. He did ‘wow’ us with highlight reel play after play.

But now we’re left with that sour taste. And why? I’ll leave that up to you to decide. What I can tell you is this, he didn’t want to be here anymore, and when that happened, the best organization in pro sports did what they needed to do. They traded him to East, and to a team that excels at coming up small in the post season. Enjoy the ride, Kawhi. See you in San Antonio, for at least one night, sooner than later. #GoSpursGo

© 2018 KENS