SAN ANTONIO — With the Toronto Raptors advancing to the NBA Finals, we can rest assured that the saga of Kawhi Leonard’s breakup with the Spurs last year will be rehashed ad nauseam throughout the best-of-seven series.

It won’t be easy for fans of the Silver and Black to watch Leonard, who was called the future face of the franchise by coach Gregg Popovich in the final seasons of the Big Three, lead the Raptors against the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors.

We’ll read and hear about the lingering quadriceps injury that sidelined Leonard for all but nine games of the 2017-18 season, and wonder why and how his relationship with the Spurs deteriorated to the point that he couldn’t play in San Antonio anymore.

The diagnosis of Leonard’s injury and rehabilitation led to a rift between him and the Spurs. Leonard got a second opinion on the injury in New York and ended up doing his rehab work there, cutting ties with the Silver and Black’s medical staff.

Leonard stopped going to games at the AT&T Center and was not on the bench for any of the team’s five playoff games against Golden State in the first round last year He sent shock waves through the NBA in mid-June when reports surfaced that he wanted out of San Antonio. Leonard never budged from his position.

After months of frustration on both sides, Leonard was traded in July to Toronto for All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan. The Spurs also sent guard Danny Green to the Raptors for center Jakob Poeltl and the Raptors’ No. 1 pick in this year’s NBA draft.

Leonard will be free to sign with another team this summer, and the smart money says it’s doubtful he’ll stay in Toronto regardless of how the Raptors fare in the Finals.

So here we are now, waiting for Game 1 of the Finals on Thursday night in Toronto.

A disappointed Kawhi Leonard hugs Spurs coach Gregg Popovich after the Silver and Black's 125-107 win over the Raptors on Jan. 3 at the AT&T Center.

But the rehashing of Leonard’s divorce from the Spurs already has begun. Dennis Robertson, known as “Uncle Dennis” in NBA circles, spoke to Yahoo! Sports this weekend and tried to add some context to the rift that developed between his nephew and the Spurs.

Say what you will about Uncle Dennis, but he said more in one story than Leonard said during his entire last season in San Antonio.

“I think it just became a lack of trust,” Robertson told Yahoo Sports. “They didn’t believe Kawhi couldn’t play and that caused a lack of trust in us and then us not believing in them. Any time a player says he’s not capable of playing, you should believe him. Why would Kawhi just stop playing all of a sudden? He’s a competitor. Sometimes you get these team doctors telling you what you can and cannot do, and Kawhi was just in too much pain to get out there. This was a serious issue. They didn’t believe him, and after that, the relationship couldn’t recover and we decided we had to move on.”

Those last seven words say a lot about the control Robertson has over Leonard’s career: “. . . we decided we had to move on.”

Not Kawhi, but “we.” There shouldn’t be any doubt, if there ever was any, that Robertson pretty much calls the shots when it comes to Leonard’s career and business affairs.

Let’s face it: There was a lack of trust on both sides of the Leonard-Spurs breakup.

To hear Robertson tell it, Leonard soured on the Spurs because he thought they wanted him to play when he was still hurting. But it’s difficult to square that with a franchise that characteristically has sat players for extended periods when they’re injured.

DeMar DeRozan, guarded by Toronto forward Kawhi Leonard, had a triple-double in the Spurs' 125-107 win over the Raptors on Jan. 3 in San Antonio.

If Leonard was their franchise player, why would the Spurs have rushed him back on the floor if he wasn’t ready? It doesn’t make any sense to think they would have done that.

What if Leonard just wanted to leave San Antonio – for whatever reason – and used the injury as a reason to try to get back to the Los Angeles area?

In the end, a breakdown in communication probably was the main culprit in why the relationship between Leonard and the Spurs fell apart. What always grated me during the protracted affair was that Leonard never fully addressed the matter with the media. A guy who said little before he was injured simply shut down when it came to talking with reporters.

Leonard very well may have been in too much pain to play, as Robertson said. But Leonard would have done himself a lot of good if he had just gone before the media and said that - instead of letting questions about his return last season fester.

There’s no way around it: Leonard left San Antonio on bad terms. That’s why he was roundly booed and jeered by fans in his first game back at the AT&T Center on Jan. 3.

And you can take this to the bank: Spurs fans will continue to boo him every time he steps foot on the AT&T Court.

Kawhi Leonard, sitting on the bench during a Spurs home game against the Orlando Magic last season, and Danny Green were traded to Toronto last July for DeMar DeRozan and Jakob Poeltl.

The 2018-19 season was one of transition for the Silver and Black, who also lost dynamic point guard Dejounte Murray to a knee injury in the preseason and franchise icon Manu Ginobili to retirement. But the Spurs hung tough and finished 48-34, advancing to the playoffs for an NBA-record tying 22nd consecutive year. If Murray doesn’t sustain a season-ending injury, there’s no doubt the Silver and Black would have won at least 50 games.

Seeded seventh in the Western Conference playoffs, San Antonio lost to No. 2 Denver in a grinding seven-game first-round series that the Spurs could have very easily won.

Meanwhile, Toronto (58-24) finished the season with the second-best record in the league and earned the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors punched their ticket to the Finals for the first time Saturday night by knocking off No. 1 seed Milwaukee, winning four straight against the Bucks after losing the first two games of the series.

Popovich was asked before the Spurs hosted the Raptors in January if he regretted how the relationship between the franchise and Leonard had fallen apart.

“You move on in life,” Popovich said. “We’re not going to redo what’s happened in the past in any way, shape or form. It’s of no consequence at this point, and it does no good to go backwards and talk about this, that or the other.”