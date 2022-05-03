Commentary: Dejounte Murray's jersey will hang in the rafters in San Antonio (eventually)

The fifth year pro understands what it means to be professional. He’s the unquestioned leader of the team.

SAN ANTONIO — Dejounte Murray’s jersey number five will someday hang from the AT&T Center rafters.

Crazy talk? I don’t think so. I’m guessing it’ll happen. With or without NBA titles attached to his name.

The fifth year pro gets it. He just gets it. He understands what it means to be professional. He’s the unquestioned leader of the team.

After DeMar DeRozan left everybody wondered who would be the new closer. Dejounte? Derrick White? (Traded). Keldon Johnson? Nope. The conversation is closed. The Spurs ‘guy’ is Murray. He’s obviously the team MVP, and he puts up numbers that rival some of the top talent in the league.

The guy brings it every single night. I expect him to go double-double and find myself surprised at times when he doesn’t finish with a triple-double. Maybe he’s not the most consistent three pointer shooter, but he makes up for that with absolutely everything else he does. He’s learned his body length is his best friend.

But the larger point here is that he understands what we’ve come to know as the ‘Spurs Way’. He carries himself like Tim/Tony/Manu. He understands the responsibility of leading this franchise, and that’s been magnified even more trying to navigate the struggles of this season with less than twenty regular season games to go.

I’ve heard Coach Pop say countless times over the years that they are looking for guys that are over themselves, their egos, and wanna live the team theme. Murray is one of those people. He wants to win, and he wants to lead in doing that. He’s calm, cool and collected and understands the professional life.

Nobody wins ‘em all, and even fewer win the ultimate prize, and he gets that, which is most certainly a driving force to get there. You just can sense, and see actually, the standard that he sets from practice to game, and how that is infectious on other teammates. He hasn’t led the Spurs to outstanding win/loss results nor any memorable postseason success just yet, but he’s got the juice to eventually get the franchise back to where they once were.

Who expected him to be an All Star last November? Well he got there, and he’s likely going to get there many more times. The crazy part is that as the Spurs unquestioned leader he’s still nowhere close to hitting the ceiling he wants to hit. He’s humble, and he has superstar potential.