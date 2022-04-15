Commentary: Dejounte Murray is still far from hitting his ceiling

The Spurs' point guard continued his year-by-year improvement with an All-Star nod this season, but he's not satisfied with the play-in and not done getting better.

SAN ANTONIO — Some fans and even members of the media seem to think Dejounte Murray has hit his ceiling. Really? That can actually be a thing at 25 years old, after only five years of continuing to improve in the league? Okay then.

Professional athletes are measured by ‘showing up’ in the biggest moments and games. And did he earlier this week at New Orleans? No, by his own admission after the game.

"Toward the end we fought, but they had a lot of guys play well," he said. "We had guys play well, but we also had guys not shoot well, starting with myself."

It seems that many believe that DJ will never ascend from star status to super star status. Should we all be judged so quickly in our chosen profession? I mean, that is what we do in America, right? Everything has to be RIGHT NOW! Win RIGHT NOW! Be the best RIGHT NOW! Dominate the world RIGHT NOW!

Murray just became the first player in NBA history to average 21 points, 9 assists, 8 rebounds, and 2 steals for a season. He led the league in steals, was near the top in assists, and oh yeah, was an NBA All Star for the first time.

It didn't translate to a postseason win this time around, but is he done reaching his full potential? Please. Stop. His mid-range game is lethal, and his ability to attack the rim is there with the best in the league. He's still got plenty of room to improve from deep, and showed growth there at the end of the season.

Some folks in Spurs Nation were ready to take the keys to the car away from Tony Parker in his early days. Look how that turned out.

Is he Michael Jordan? No. Is he Lebron James? No. But even those guys weren’t who they eventually wound becoming off the top. Jordan’s first title came in the 1990-91 season. He was drafted in 1984. It took Lebron James nearly ten years to win his first title after being drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003.

Dejounte will use this offseason to take his game even further. It is unfair to judge him this early in his career. He’s got ten years of high level play left. I love how accountable he is. You can’t measure that. And he’s not all talk. He can back it up with his play. And others have to help along the way, too. Tim, Tony and Manu didn’t do every single thing every single night.

It is premature to suggest that Murray has revealed all that he'll turn into as a player. He has raised the level of his game each year, and there's no reason to think he'll stop now.

Spurs fans are spoiled with past success. It happens. It’s part of being sports fans, and being in this city where fans know their pro hoops. DJ has all the raw, and refined, talent you need. This is a process, just ask MJ and Lebron.

"I want to be better than the year before," Murray said after the loss. "It's a hell of a group, a young group that grew each and every day, we got better and better as individuals and as a team. But just as an individual for me, no playoffs, so it's a fail for me."

One of the biggest reasons to believe that he'll keep getting better is that he sets that high bar, and that he seems not to care about the triple doubles at all compared to the true goal of winning in the postseason.