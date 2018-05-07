The National Basketball Association, the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the Basketball Federation of Serbia announced Thursday that the 17th edition of Basketball Without Borders BWB Europe will be held Aug. 15 - 18 in Belgrade.

This reportedly marks the first time that the NBA and FIBA’s global basketball development and community outreach program will be held in Serbia.

According to a media release from Spurs Sports and Entertainment, BWB Europe 2018 will bring together the top male and female players, ages 17 and under, from throughout Europe to learn directly from NBA and FIBA players and coaches and to compete against the best young players from the region.

The first-ever Basketball Without Borders camp took place in Europe in July 2001.

NBA coaches Popeye Jones of the Indiana Pacers, Gregg Popovich and Jacque Vaughn of the Brooklyn Nets will serve as BWB Europe coaches. Additional coaches and coaching staff will reportedly be announced.

Marin Sedlacek of the Philadelphia 76ers and Patrick Hunt, president of the World Association of Basketball Coaches, are set to serve as camp directors.

BWB Europe 2018 will reportedly feature current and former NBA players including Nemanja Bjelica of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Bogdan Bogdanovic of the Sacramento Kings, Gary Harris of the Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Frank Kaminsky of the Charlotte Hornets.

Spurs Sports and Entertainment said Vlade Divac and Peja Stojakovic of the Sacramento Kings, who both took part in the inaugural 2001 BWB Europe camp will also attend.

