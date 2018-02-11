Gregg Popovich has never been one to shy away from politics, as he’s made several comments about his distaste for President Donald Trump (despite the Obama and Trump administrations both showing an affinity for the Spurs).

On Friday at San Antonio Spurs practice, Coach Pop was seen sporting a black cap with the word “BETO” emblazoned on it.

While Pop didn’t talk to the media after practice to answer questions about the cap, it’s likely that the cap showed his support for U.S. Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke, Senator Ted Cruz’s Democratic challenger in the state of Texas.

This follows LeBron James wearing a less conspicuous cap while walking into the AT&T Center last week when the LA Lakers came to town. That cap clearly read “Beto for Senate.”

