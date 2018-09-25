SAN ANTONIO – It’s just basketball.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has said that time and again throughout his long career, occasionally admonishing his players and even the media to keep the game in perspective.

Never did those words have such meaning for Popovich than on April 18, when his wife died after a long illness. Erin Popovich’s death at age 67 came on the day before Game 3 of the Spurs’ first-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors.

Coach Popovich, who missed the last three games of the series, hadn’t commented publicly on his wife’s passing until he spoke at the Spurs’ annual media day on Monday.

“It became a whole lot truer, I guess, but I’ve said it for a lot of years and I’ve always meant it,” Popovich said. “This is a game we play and it’s how we earn our livings, but it’s way down the priority list when you think about the short time we have on the planet.”

Before he spoke one word about basketball Monday, Popovich expressed his thanks for the outpouring of support he and his family received from people throughout the country after his wife’s death.

“This has been my first opportunity to thank a lot of people for their support and kindness over the last six months,” he said. “The NBA and its staff was fantastic in reaching out and helping myself and family work through a difficult situation. Coaches and the players in the league that reached out in so many different ways, whether it was emails, or phone, or notes.

“It’s indescribable to think about how that helped us through. The fans across the country that we don’t even know that wrote. Of course, the San Antonio people who were unbelievable, sending notes and making their support known, was very, very much appreciated. It was a huge help. I want to thank all those people for that magnanimity and kindness.”

Popovich also took time to talk about former Spurs assistant coach Don Newman, who died Sept. 12 after a battle with cancer. Newman, 60, was on Popovich’s staff for eight seasons (2004-12) and was a part of the Spurs’ championship teams in 2005 and 2007.

“Donnie was a special man,” Popovich said. “He had a tough road for the last few years, especially for the last three, four, five months. He went through hell. But his wife Michelle and his daughters were great in trying to give him all the care that he needed. With other coaches, we’ve gotten with them and remembered who Donnie was.

“Sure, he was a competitor. He was one of those tough guys. He had a great sense of humor, a great love for people and the game. He was a character in his own right. We’d cry a little bit and laugh a little bit. The crying was for obvious reasons, but the laughing was just because he was who he was. We miss him and wish his family the best.”

Popovich replied with a quick “no” when he was asked if any of the adversity of the past year ever made him question whether he wanted to return for his 23rd season as the Spurs’ head coach. Popovich is the longest-tenured coach with one team among the 122 NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB franchises. He has guided the Silver and Black to all five of their NBA championships.

Popovich, a U.S. Air Force Academy graduate, was named head coach of the USA Basketball Men’s National Team in 2017 and will lead the team at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Gregg Popovich, the longest-tenured coach with the same team among the 122 NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB franchises, is preparing for his 23rd season as the Spurs' head coach. Photo by David Flores / KENS5.com

There were lighthearted moments in Popovich’s remarks to the media, too. After reporting that recently retired Manu Ginobili attended a Spurs coaches’ retreat, Popovich was asked if Manu had come up with a plan to “turn around the team.”

“He wanted to know, I think, no less than 14 things that I do, and he wanted to know why I did them,” Popovich said. “He thought they were baloney the whole time he was here. I think he was too respectful to say anything. The whole thing is going to change.”

Popovich then turned serious.

“He was a great addition because he was smart enough to listen at the beginning,” he said. “It’s like a new job in a way. You listen and you figure out the lay of the land, and he did that. And then as it went along, we got to dinner on the first day.

“He started to open up. By the second, third, fourth day, he was right in the middle of arguing about everything. It was great to have him because his insights are so good.”

Popovich said Ginobili has an open invitation to attend Spurs workouts.

Popovich drew a good laugh with his reply to a question about whether he had sent a bottle of wine to former Spur Boris Diaw, who retired this summer.

“I’m expecting him to come back when he runs out of money,” Popovich said. “When he can’t pay for that boat anymore, he’s going to want to come back.”

