Report: Long-time coach Chip Engelland set to depart Spurs

The 61-year-old coach has been with San Antonio since 2005.

SAN ANTONIO — A familiar face with the San Antonio Spurs is reportedly set to leave the team.

According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, San Antonio Spurs assistant coach, Chip Engelland, is set to leave the franchise following the end of his current contract.

If the report is true, then this will signal the end of his storied career in San Antonio.

Engelland is known for being the best "shot doctor" in the league. He's helped improve perimeter shooting from many who have worn the Silver and Black uniform such as Tony Parker, Keldon Johnson, Dejounte Murray and Kawhi Leonard.

Prior to joining San Antonio, the 61-year-old served as an assistant coach with the Pistons (1999-2000) and the Nuggets (2003-2005). He also helped the Spurs capture the 2007 and 2014 NBA titles.