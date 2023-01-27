Clippers 138, Spurs 100: what they said after the game

The Spurs are now on a four-game losing streak.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs lost a road game versus the Los Angeles Clippers, 138-100. San Antonio is on a four-game losing skid.

Keldon Johnson had 19 points and three rebounds to lead the team while Isaiah Roby added 14 points. Keita Bates-Diop finished with 13 points and six rebounds while Doug McDermott recorded 11 points in the loss.

San Antonio was without Jeremy Sochan, Romeo Langford, and Josh Richardson due to injuries. Also, the Spurs lost for the 18th time in 23 road games and have lost 10 straight on the road.

Los Angeles shot 58.4 percent from the field and led the entire game versus the Spurs.

The Spurs are now 14-35 on the season, and will next face the Phoenix Suns Saturday night at the AT&T Center.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Clippers.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

"We played hard. We got our butts kicked," Gregg Popovich said. "Hopefully learned some things game after game. Go home and start up again.

Bates-Diop

"I think it was a slow build a little bit but then early in that third [period] we came out slow," said Bates-Diop. "We missed some shots at the other end. They [Clippers] had a run early in the fourth [period], three or four threes in a row, and it [deficit] got to 30 [points] and that's the game."

Zach Collins

“They [Clippers] have a lot of talented players. They got guys that can shoot threes and defend, and they can go small, they can go big," Collins said. "They have the ability to do both, so that’s a tough thing and they started hitting shots and we couldn’t contain that run that they went on in the first half and in that third quarter. Again, it just opened up and we just couldn’t recover.”

CLIPPERS

Ty Lue