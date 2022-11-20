Clippers 119, Spurs 97: What they said after the game

The Spurs are now on a four-game losing streak after a loss against the Clippers.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up another loss on the season after losing to the Los Angeles Clippers, 119-97, on the road.

Jakob Poeltl had 20 points and eight rebounds to lead the team while Doug McDermott added 13 points. Keldon Johnson finished with 11 points and two rebounds while Keita Bates-Diop recorded nine points.

The Spurs are currently on a four-game losing skid and are now 6-11 on the season. They will next face the Lakers Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

"They're [Clippers] are an experienced, talented group," said Popovich. "We know we have a tough time against them. It doesn't take away what you're still trying to do. We're trying to develop individuals. Develop a team. I thought we could've done much better defensively."

Popovich on loss to Clippers, says team did not play with physicality, no grunt, says team is just trying to develop players/a team, poor defensive team tonight v LAC #porvida #nba #gospursgo #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/6NdKCxmUqW — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) November 20, 2022

Tre Jones

"They [Clippers] came out firing," Jones said. "It was one of those games. We tried to answer and slowly chip away at the lead. Usually, when a team is shooting like that, shots start to not fall. We can slowly get back into it. They just kept making play and making those threes."

"it was just one of those games," Jones on loss to LAC



Tre Jones on loss to Clippers, team development, LAC three pt makes, says team will do better, facing Lakers and former Spur Lonnie Walker, and more #porvida #nba #lakeshow #nbatwitter pic.twitter.com/yTfbK7A87i — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) November 20, 2022

McDermott

"I thought we played pretty good defense for the most part. When you got a gut like Paul George, you got to tip your cap to him," said McDermott. "We got a lot of good guys in that locker room. We understand we are trying to develop some good habits. Obviously, losing sucks but we have good leadership in the locker room."

CLIPPERS

Kawhi Leonard