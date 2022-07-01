Lonnie Walker IV shares farewell message to San Antonio

Walker spent four years in San Antonio and is now set to join the Lakers.

SAN ANTONIO — Guard Lonnie Walker IV will be taking his talents to the Lakers next season after the San Antonio Spurs decided to pull their offer sheet and make him an unrestricted free agent.

But before he left the River City for the bright lights of Los Angeles, Walker shared a message on social media thanking the Alamo City for welcoming him the moment he was drafted in 2018.

"Thank you to the city of San Antonio for truly welcoming me into the city with such open arms. Felt like a second home instantly, and I can’t thank enough the Spurs for giving just a kid from reading the opportunity of a lifetime. Eternal gratitude," tweeted Walker.

Thank you to city of San Antonio truly welcoming me into the city with such open arms. Felt like a second home instantly, and I can’t thank enough @spurs for giving just a kid from reading the opportunity of a lifetime. Eternal gratitude 🙏🏾- LWIV pic.twitter.com/tBcFN8ZSe6 — Lonnie Walker IV (@lonniewalker_4) July 1, 2022

Walker blossomed in the second half of last season coming off the bench for the Spurs averaging a career-high 12.0 points per game, 2.2 assists, and shot 41 percent from the field.

His most memorable moment as a Spur was on December 3, 2019, he scored a career-high 28 points, including 19 in the 4th quarter, in a double-overtime win over the Rockets.

Walker isn't the only Spur to be saying good bye to San Antonio.

After a trade to the Hawks, Dejounte Murray said his farewell to the Spurs and the city after six years as a Spur.