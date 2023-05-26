Choose your own adventure: Who should the Spurs look at if they keep their second-round picks?

Keeping the picks is the most boring option for San Antonio, but it maintains flexibility and could be the right move if someone they love falls into the second.

SAN ANTONIO — Disclaimer: This is one option for the San Antonio Spurs as they build the roster around Victor Wembanyama. Everything here is a hypothetical course of action the Spurs could consider. For the start of the full choose your own adventure game, click here.

You have decided to stay pat and make picks at 33 and 44 in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Analysis: Ugh, boooooring. But you know what? The Spurs are in a great position with a ton of assets and there's no need to rush. If patience is a virtue, you're being as virtuous as possible. You could also just be waiting to add a big free agent or trade piece once the draft its over.

33 is basically a late first-round pick and you can grab anyone who falls out, like Tre Jones did a few years ago.

Maybe you're high on Sidy Cissoko, Jaime Jaquez Jr. or Marcus Sasser at 33, then Brandin Podziemski or Amari Bailey at 44. Whoever gets picked early could be worth considering for a guaranteed contract, and the later pick might be a two-way candidate in year one.

This is the move to make if you'll be able to get someone you love at 33. Otherwise, trading 33 and other pick(s) to move up a little or a lot may be the way to get the most out of your immediate draft capital.

There are three open roster spots after signing Wembanyama and whoever you took at 33, and you can create about $35 million in cap space.

PG: Devonte' Graham, Blake Wesley

SG: Devin Vassell, Malaki Branham

SF: Keldon Johnson, Doug McDermott

PF: Victor Wembanyama, Jeremy Sochan

C: Zach Collins, Charles Bassey, Khem Birch

Your rookie

This maintains maximum flexibility and development focus without immediately adding production, setting up for a big start to free agency. Do you bring back Tre Jones? What about extending Devin Vassell? Will you use your assets to go after a star or veteran depth?

Bringing Tre Jones back seems like a no-brainer unless you spend significant cap space on a free agent point guard like Fred VanVleet or D'Angelo Russell, or bring in another via trade. Maybe you offer a decent-sized bag to a guy like Jordan Clarkson or Austin Reaves or Brook Lopez. Maybe you hold on to that flexibility until you have more clarity on how your pieces fit, and a better opportunity to get a good deal for what you need.