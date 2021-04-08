Chef’s kiss! Check out these impressive Fiesta-themed custom Spurs sneakers

San Antonio is home to many custom sneaker creators.

As Darth Vader said in “The Empire Strikes Back,”... impressive! Most impressive!

There’s a new custom sneaker creator in San Antonio and what better way to launch than with a pair of custom Spurs sneakers.

Named the “San Antonio Aztec Court Vision,” the sneakers (created by artist

paint_lyfe_xclusive) feature the Spurs’ 1990 retro-colors complete with the tribal patterns as seen on the team’s Fiesta-inspired court from last season. They were made on a pair of Nike Court Low sneakers.

Incredible!



Notable are Jake Danklefs and Dimas Martinez who bring their unique art to the sneaker culture.