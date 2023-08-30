Checking in on Mamukelashvili's play at FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023

How is the Spurs big man doing on the court for Team Georgia?

SAN ANTONIO — There is some San Antonio Spurs representation at FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 as center Sandro Mamukelashvili is suiting up for Team Georgia.

Let's check in on how the Spurs big man is faring so far through two games played.

Currently, Georgia is 2-1 after beating Cape Verde 85-60 then losing to Slovenia, 88-67. The team then went on to beat Venezuela, 70-59.

Against Cape Verde, Mamu posted 10 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 6 turnovers in 26 minutes.

He recorded a monster game in the loss versus Slovenia with 21 points and 7 rebounds off 60-percent shooting in 33 minutes played.

Against Venezuela, he recorded two points in 17 minutes.

He currently is among Georgia team leaders in points per game and is second in rebounds per game.

And he is also showing he is quite the master of trick shots.

Mamu and Georgia will next face Germany on Sept. 1.

