Check out the Nike Air Force 1 Low 'Fiesta' sneakers

Nike's homage to the Spurs retro colors.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs fans could be decked out from head to toe in team throwback colors next season.

From the team's alternative "Fiesta" jerseys, Dejounte Murray's New Balance "Fiesta" sneakers to bike apparel, fans will have plenty to choose from to represent the team.

Now there is a new sneaker set to hit the shelves soon courtesy of Nike.

The sneaker company will soon debut the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Fiesta" sneakers.

They are not affiliated with the team but pay homage to the team's 1990 colors.

The Nike swoosh features the Spurs' retro colors on a white shoe. They also feature the NBA's 75th-anniversary logo for next season.

Recently, Reebok released a sneaker paying homage to the team's 1990 colors.

The date on when the Nike sneakers will be released is not known as of yet.