"I feel this is the right move," Bassey said about signing with San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs announced the team signed center Charles Bassey to a two-way deal and that is great news for the former player at San Antonio's St. Anthony Catholic High School.

From 2015-17, Bassey lit up the court in San Antonio making him an intriguing NBA prospect.

He'd ultimately get drafted in 2021 by the Sixers in the second round but now finds himself back where his pro-hoops dreams started in San Antonio.

And being with the Spurs will be a nice fit for him.

“It’s a young organization,” Bassey said in an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer. “They are rebuilding. I feel like I’m going to have a great chance to play in a pretty good organization. And it’s a character organization. Everybody does stuff the same. ... I feel like I’m going to fit right in.”

Bassey played 23 games for the Sixers last season, averaging 3.0 points and 2.7 rebounds in 7.3 minutes.

The 21-year-old will most certainly fit in with the young Spurs and is eager to get his NBA career going.

The Spurs saw his drive and according to him, the team was eager to add him.

“The Spurs came hard," he said. "Some of the teams wanted to give me a roster spot, but they couldn’t give me one right now. I just didn’t want to go through that route."

He'll likely spend the bulk of this season with the Austin Spurs where he'll continue to develop and hopefully contribute to the big team in San Antonio.

But being back home in San Antonio and close to family is well worth it for him.