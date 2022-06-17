Here's your chance to workout with Spurs' Keldon Johnson

Johnson will be leading a workout session at the AT&T Center.

SAN ANTONIO — If you think you can handle a basketball workout with San Antonio Spurs' Keldon Johnson, then here is your chance.

Johnson recently announced that he is a part of the "Michelob Ultra Movement" campaign, which offers fans a chance to workout with him and join him in a happy hour.

Johnson will lead a workout at the AT&T Center on Saturday, June 18, at 10 a.m. Following the sessions, he will be on hand for happy hour for all those who participate.

Tickets are now on sale, but you have to be 21 years or older to join the Spurs forward.

Johnson continues to host or partake in community events throughout San Antonio since becoming a Spur.

Aside from this workout session, he recently joined teammate, Lonnie Walker IV, in a charity golf tournament.

In addition, he spends plenty of time giving back to Lanier High School and playing the role of Santa Claus during the Christmas season to give presents to children in need in the community.

He even is doing his part to ensure the San Antonio rivers stay clean.

So hurry up Spurs fans! Tickets are likely to sell out for this workout and happy hour session with the Olympic gold-medal winner!