SAN ANTONIO — The first Austrian player in NBA history, new Spurs center Jakob Poeltl is fitting in well with a team in transition that could be better than most league observers are predicting.

Poeltl, a 7-footer preparing for his third NBA season, came to San Antonio from Toronto this summer with All-NBA guard DeMar DeRozan in the blockbuster trade that sent Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green to the Raptors.

Fans will get a chance to see Poeltl in silver and black for the first time when the Spurs play the Miami Heat in their preseason opener at 4 p.m. Sunday at the AT&T Center.

“First game and we’re excited,” Poeltl said Saturday after practice. “Just ready to get after it again.”

The Silver and Black, who opened training camp Tuesday, tip off the regular season at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 17.

Poeltl left no doubt after Saturday’s workout that he’s happy to be a Spur.

“I’m enjoying it,” he said. “It’s different, for sure. It’s a different experience. New team, new teammates, all that, trying to get used to it. Trying to get used to the different themes (schemes) on offense and on defense. But I think I’m getting adjusted pretty good. Obviously, it’s going to take some time. But I think we’re making good steps ahead.”

Asked what he hopes to get out of playing in his first preseason game with the Spurs, Poeltl said: “Honestly, for me, personally, it’s about us getting better as a team. Like getting better together, getting used to each other. I know there are a lot of guys out there that have played with each other, but we also have a lot of new guys that are trying."

“We’ve got to build some chemistry, and now we get a chance to try and prove ourselves against somebody else than ourselves in practice. I think that’s the opportunity we’ve got to use and make the most of,” Poetl said.

Poeltl was selected by Toronto with the ninth overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft after playing two seasons at the University of Utah. He was named Pac-12 Player of the Year after his sophomore season. Poeltl’s college coach was Larry Krystkowiak, who played with the Spurs for one season (1986-87).

Poeltl has averaged 5.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 15.8 minutes in 136 career NBA games. He averaged 6.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.22 blocks and 18.6 minutes last season.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich had good things to say about Poeltl after practice Saturday.

"He's exactly what we thought," Popovich said. "Understands what he can do and runs the floor well. Rebounding, willing passer. Just does a good job. Plays hard."

Athletic and deceptively quick for his size, Poeltl will be counted on to be a good screener on offense and bolster the Spurs’ inside defense.

“He can catch,” point guard Dejounte Murray said, citing one of Poeltl’s strengths. “He’s got a good touch around the rim. He knows how to pass. He knows the game. He’s a big body. We’re going to get him to be willing to play defense a lot, be that rim protector. I love his game.”

Poeltl smiled Saturday when he was asked what it’s been like to get some tutoring from Tim Duncan, who has been at training camp this week. He also played against Duncan in open gym at the Spurs’ practice facility this summer.

“He is constantly there, giving me advice, tips and tricks, telling me stuff that I should look out for,” Poeltl said. “It is really helpful, because a lot of times, it’s the little things that make a difference.”

Poeltl described the experience of going against Duncan, arguably the best power forward in basketball history, as “pretty crazy.”

“I remember the first time I played against him, it was three on three and I scored on him,” Poeltl said. “I think I had a pump fake and he fell for it, or something like that. It was a pretty surreal feeling. I’m not going to lie.”

Asked if he talked trash to Duncan after he scored, Poeltl said: “I’m not a big trash talker.”

Smart guy.

