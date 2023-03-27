Celtics 137, Spurs 93: What they said after the game

The Spurs go winless on their four-game road trip.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs suffered another road loss, losing to the Boston Celtics, 137-94. The Spurs close out their four-game road trip at 0-4.

Boston also outscored the Spurs 62-46 in points in the paint and recorded 10-plus blocks for the fourth time this year.

Zach Collins had 21 points and seven rebounds to lead the team while Sandro Mamukelashvili added 13 points. Malaki Branham finished with 15 points and three rebounds while Tre Jones had 11 points and four assists in the loss.

San Antonio was without Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, and Keldon Johnson due to injuries.

The Spurs are now 19-56 on the season, and will next face the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs and Celtics.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

“We played well for about a quarter, but after that, I thought we just gave in,” Popovich said. “I thought we embarrassed ourselves by giving in the way we did. But the Celtics had a lot to do with that.”

Collins

"Both teams, Milwaukee and Boston, have been together for a while too," Collins said. "That's important. They got that chemistry. They [Boston] caught fire and we couldn't recover. I think we tried to get back into it. Maybe we did give in. We definitely got to watch the film. If you lose by 40 there's probably a lot of things that went wrong."

CELTICS

Joe Mazzulla