Cavs' Mitchell ties Spurs great David Robinson's scoring record

The Cavaliers guard joined an elite NBA scoring list that includes Robinson.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell etched his name in NBA history after his incredible performance versus the Bulls with a whopping 71-point outing.

He became just the 7th player in NBA history to score 70 points in a game, tying San Antonio Spurs great, David Robinson, who also scored 71 points against the Clippers in April 1994.

After the game, Mitchell stated he was honored to join the list of players, such as Robinson, Kobe Bryant (81 points), and Devin Booker (70 points), to accomplish the rare feat.

“I’m extremely blessed, humbled that I’m in that company. I’ve always believed I can be one of the best players in this league, but I’ve got to keep working," Mitchell said.

Last night, Donovan Mitchell became just the 7th player in NBA history to score 70+ points in a game



Mitchell: “I’m extremely blessed, humbled that I’m in that company. I’ve always believed I can be one of the best players in this league, but I’ve got to keep working.” pic.twitter.com/XAM7RAoA0A — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 3, 2023

Robinson's 71-point night remains a franchise record.

Not only was Robinson's performance one for the Spurs' record books, but it also helped him secure the scoring title over Orlando's Shaquille O'Neal on the final day of the regular season.

Robinson finished the 1994 season averaging 29.8 points per game while O'Neal averaged 29.3 points per game. It would also mark his only scoring title in his Hall of Fame NBA career.

Aside from the 71-point burst, Robinson also collected 14 rebounds, handed out five assists, had two blocks, and made one three-pointer in 44 minutes of play.

And with the Spurs celebrating its 50th anniversary, let's take a look back at that special night for Robinson in Los Angeles as he had the game of his career.