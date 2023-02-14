Cavaliers 117, Spurs 109: What they said after the game

The Spurs are now on a 13-game losing streak.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs lost versus the Cleveland Cavaliers, 117-109, in the fifth game of the 2023 Rodeo Trip. San Antonio is now on a 13-game losing skid and is 0-4 to start the extended trip.

The losing streak ties the franchise record for the most losses in a row.

Keldon Johnson had 25 points and four assists to lead the team while Jeremy Sochan added 10 points. Malakai Branham finished with 18 points and one rebound while Keita Bates-Diop recorded 14 points in the loss.

The Cavs held the Spurs to 19 points in the first period and scored 34 to open the game.

The Spurs are now 14-44 on the season, and will next face the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday night on the road to continue the Rodeo Trip.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

"We played a helluva team. Coach [J.B.] Bickerstaff does a great job with those guys. They execute. They're aggressive. Really play some good solid defense which will serve them well in the playoffs. I couldn't be more proud of our guys. All those young guys. We spotted them a quarter and then after that I thought we got tougher, we got more aggressive, we got more physical," Gregg Popovich said.

Popovich on the loss to Cavs, good points of the game from the Spurs, his thoughts on Blake Wesley ... #porvida #nba #nbatwitter pic.twitter.com/5GFO836Z0k — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) February 14, 2023

Branham

"Our defense. Defense is the biggest part of the game. I feel like that second unit group, they came out and they held it down," Branham said. "We just gotta keep pushing through. Coach Pop says '48 minutes' and that's our slogan. We got to play the game for 48 minutes."

Johnson

"Tough times don't last. We just keep getting better and better and keep going to execute," Johnson said. "Continue to make strides to do better. We played a good team tonight. We just couldn't get over the hump. We'll just continue with positive energy."

CAVS

J.B. Bickerstaff