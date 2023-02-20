Catastrophic? Spurs fans debate if it'll be horrible if team misses out on top-2 NBA Draft picks

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are heading toward one of their worst seasons in franchise history.
Currently, the team is on a 14-game losing streak, a new franchise record, and is near the bottom of the league record-wise at 14-45.
However, if there is a light at the end of the tunnel is the NBA Draft Lottery 2023.
Should the Spurs end the season with one of the top three worst records, the team will have one of the higher lottery odds to win the Lottery and get the No. 1 pick with the grand prize being Victor Wembanyama.
Or the best, worst case, the No. 2 pick with Ignite's Scoot Henderson as the pick.
The two NBA prospects are hands-down the top two picks but there is some question as to the talent level dropoff with picks No. 3 and lower.
But just how bad will it be for the rebuilding Spurs to miss out on the No. 1 or No. 2 pick?
Would it be catastrophic?
I asked fans this question and Spurs fans are debating with the majority believing it would be the worst-case scenario for the team while some believe there is a promising NBA talent to be had after pick No. 2.
Here's a sample of what Spurs fans are saying:
As you can see, Silver and Black fans are leaning toward that scenario being the worst.
Regardless, the Spurs are set when it comes to future draft picks for years which includes multiple first and second-round picks.
What do you think, Spurs fans? Let us know your thoughts on Twitter at @KENS5 and at @JeffGSpursKENS5.