Catastrophic? Spurs fans debate if it'll be horrible if team misses out on top-2 NBA Draft picks

Will it be doom and gloom if the Spurs fall out of the top two NBA draft picks?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are heading toward one of their worst seasons in franchise history.

Currently, the team is on a 14-game losing streak, a new franchise record, and is near the bottom of the league record-wise at 14-45.

However, if there is a light at the end of the tunnel is the NBA Draft Lottery 2023.

Should the Spurs end the season with one of the top three worst records, the team will have one of the higher lottery odds to win the Lottery and get the No. 1 pick with the grand prize being Victor Wembanyama.

Or the best, worst case, the No. 2 pick with Ignite's Scoot Henderson as the pick.

The two NBA prospects are hands-down the top two picks but there is some question as to the talent level dropoff with picks No. 3 and lower.

But just how bad will it be for the rebuilding Spurs to miss out on the No. 1 or No. 2 pick?

Would it be catastrophic?

I asked fans this question and Spurs fans are debating with the majority believing it would be the worst-case scenario for the team while some believe there is a promising NBA talent to be had after pick No. 2.

SAS fans sending me DMs that if the SAS miss out on picks No. 1 or 2 and fall outside of that, then it'll amount to it being "catastrophic".... would it really be that dire tho? even if they get no. 3 top pick #porvida #nba — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) February 14, 2023

Here's a sample of what Spurs fans are saying:

Last time I checked mocks they had Thompson or Miller there



I would not be upset drafting either one of them. They're not Wemby or Scoot, but they're still great players — Thoughts and Prayers (@_Lucid_Day) February 14, 2023

Yes. Period. — Ricardo Chavira (@RicardoAChavira) February 14, 2023

I believe that, with how they are going about their business, there will be blessings for our Spurs, regardless. They're doing right by their players, and are giving them every opportunity to improve. It will work out just fine. 🙏🏿 — Jaguar-Spur (@RichEdwn) February 14, 2023

Amen Thompson would be a great "consolation" prize at 3. #PorVida — Pete Anderson (@peteanderson4) February 14, 2023

I feel like it would be a setback. Grabbing 3-4 would be getting a great player, but would probably see us on the road to the very bottom of the seeding again. If you get 1-2 you’re on your way to building around them. So, not catastrophic, but disappointing. — David Samollow 🦬 (@DavidSamollow) February 14, 2023

If the Spurs ended up 3-5 I’d like to see them either trade back in the draft and get Kenny Walker or…. Use assets to garner two lotto picks and get BOTH Thompson Brothers — 🏴‍☠️Wesley Perkins🏴‍☠️ (@Wesleyperk) February 14, 2023

People love being dramatic during the age of social media.



So nah, not that dire. The pelicans got #1 a few years ago, can't miss pick, and look where they are. Sometimes not getting #1 is a blessing. — Peter Parker Bros. (@CasuallyAlfred) February 14, 2023

SAS fans need to relax. I don’t recall people acting like the Spurs were tanking for Tim Duncan in 1997. I’m going to be happy for whoever we draft. I was happy with Cory Joseph, Kyle Anderson and even Lonnie Walker. It is what it is. Go Spurs Go! #PorVida https://t.co/7aIIz7Txgy — 🔩Swiss™🔩 (@MidwestManmyth) February 14, 2023

As you can see, Silver and Black fans are leaning toward that scenario being the worst.

Regardless, the Spurs are set when it comes to future draft picks for years which includes multiple first and second-round picks.