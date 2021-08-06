'Can we talk about Primo?' Devin Vassell has nothing but praise for Spurs' top draft pick

"He's here and he's ready," Vassell says of Joshua Primo, the youngest player in the NBA Draft and now a budding star for the San Antonio Spurs at Summer League.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs' first-round draft pick, Joshua Primo, is just beginning his NBA career, and he has just two NBA Summer League games under his belt.

But that is all Devin Vassell needs to see to leave him impressed.

Without anyone asking him to talk about the Spurs’ 18-year old rookie following the team’s Summer League game against Memphis on Friday night, Vassell was eager to chat with the media about his young teammate.

Primo left his mark on the game.

He totaled 17 points, three assists and two blocks in 30 minutes. He also connected on two three-point shots. He has shown poise and aggressiveness on the court in his NBA debut.

Of course, it has just been two games, but perhaps the Spurs did it again and found themselves another gem in the NBA Draft.