Final: Spurs Win

Spurs hold on and secure their first win of the Rodeo Road Trip, downing the Thunder 114-106. Aldridge and Murray led San Antonio with 25 apiece, and LaMarcus finished with 14 boards while Dejounte added 9. Mills scored 20 off the bench, and White added 15 points and 8 assists.

Dejounte Murray with an exclamation point dunk to beat the shot clock buzzer and give the Spurs a 106-96 lead with 1:02 remaining. Absolute dagger.

Aldridge is having a rough shooting night (6-18), but he still has 19 points and 15 rebounds in this one. Dejounte is up to 17 points and 6 boards, and Derrick White has added 15 points and a team-high 6 dimes off the bench. Spurs lead 94-87 with 5 minutes left.

End 3rd: Spurs clinging to 79-77 lead

The Spurs survived a Thunder surge and cling to a two-point lead with 12 minutes to play. Aldridge, Murray, White and Mills each have 13+ points in DeMar DeRozan's absence.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sparks an 11-0 run for the Thunder, but Lonnie stops the bleeding with an offensive rebound and a silky finger roll. Spurs lead 57-55 halfway through the third.

Halftime: Spurs up 49-41 in OKC

Coach Popovich has to be happy with his group after their best defensive half of the season, ceding just 41 to the Thunder and coming up with 5 blocks and 5 steals. LaMarcus is up to 10 points and 8 boards, and Patty Mills has kicked in 10 off the bench. Strong games from Dejounte (4-4 FG) Trey, and Lonnie Walker IV in his third career start.

Spurs extend the lead to 40-28 midway through the second quarter with a deep 3 from Dejounte. He's up to 37% from long range this year.

Dejounte Murray is back in the game after his early fouls, and he joins LaMarcus and Trey with 6 apiece.

End 1st: Spurs lead 25-14

San Antonio's defense held OKC to 24% shooting in the first half, helping them to a double-digit lead despite missing all six of their attempts from three.

Spurs up 22-13 with 2:40 left. Aldridge already has 6 points and 6 boards, Derrick White with 4 points, 3 dimes and 2 rebounds, and Trey Lyles is off to a strong start with 6 points and 2 blocks.

Spurs 10, Thunder 8, 7:16 remaining. Trey Lyles is off to a 2-2 start from the floor, but Dejounte Murray had to sit early after a few quick fouls.

No DeMar DeRozan again tonight for the Silver and Black. He missed Monday night's game against the Nuggets with back spasms. Lonnie Walker IV once again gets the start in his place.

A bit of history tonight for LaMarcus Aldridge. He's playing in his 1,000th career game tonight. Monday night, he entered the top 50 all-time scoring leaders in NBA history.

PRE-GAME

Sooner or later, the road-weary Spurs are going to win a game again.

After winning consecutive home games for the first time in a month on Jan. 29 and Feb. 1, the Silver and Black have gone 0-5 on their annual Rodeo Road Trip.

The Spurs, who play the Thunder in Oklahoma City in their final game before the All-Star break.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. CT; follow along for live updates.

