Bulls 128, Spurs 104: What they said after the game

The Spurs start the Rodeo Trip with a loss in Chicago.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs lost versus the Chicago Bulls, 128-104, to start the 2023 Rodeo Trip. San Antonio is now on a nine-game losing skid and is 0-1 to start the extended trip.

Keldon Johnson had 21 points and two assists to lead the team while Malaki Branham added 15 points. Jakob Poeltl finished with 14 points and nine rebounds while Josh Richardson recorded 11 points in the loss.

San Antonio committed 18 turnovers and outscored 38-19 in the fourth period. All five of Chicago’s starters scored in double-digits.

Tre Jones, Romeo Langford, and Jeremy Sochan did not play due to injuries.

The Spurs are now 14-40 on the season, and will next face the Toronto Raptors Wednesday night on the road to continue the Rodeo Road Trip.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

"As usual, a collapse down the stretch bolstered due to turnovers tonight," Popovich said. "We're up three [points] with 4:05 to go in the third quarter. Everything is going fine but then the turnovers come in. Third period, half in the fourth, just in that period nine turnovers; end of the game because neither team shot very well as far as threes are concerned."

Keldon Johnson

"We turned the ball over so many times," said Johnson. "Obviously, those are things that we can fix and that's a good thing. We fought hard. We executed early in the game. We made it a great game and then we shot ourselves in the foot by turning the ball over. It's definitely things we are doing to ourselves. It's not like we are just getting beat."

BULLS

Billy Donovan