Bulls 120, Spurs 109: What they said after the game

San Antonio saw its winning streak come to an end.

CHICAGO — The Spurs saw their two-game win streak snapped in Chicago, losing to the Bulls, 120-109.

Chicago exploded in the fourth, outscoring the Spurs, 37-20, to the win.

Lonnie Walker IV led the team with 21 points. Keldon Johnson had 13 points and Jakob Poeltl had 13 points and nine rebounds. Dejounte Murray ended the night with 19 points and 11 assists.

Former Spur, DeMar DeRozan, exploded for 40 points in 33 minutes against his former team.

The Spurs move to 22-36 and will next play the Thunder on Wednesday, February 16 to continue their 2022 Rodeo Road Trip.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs and Bulls:

SPURS

"Good effort. Poor execution. DeMar [DeRozan] had a great night. He was super. A combination of him being super and us not executing very well was a big contributor to us losing the game," Gregg Popovich said.

"I think down the stretch we just had a few turnovers. The ball wasn't going in the hoop but this is just all experience we got to take in, watch film and grow from it," Walker said.

"They're [Bulls] are playing really well. We gave ourselves a chance tonight but he [DeRozan] was a little too much for us. We didn't do a good job executing what coach was trying to get us to do. I think a lot of it was communication stuff and understanding what he wanted us to do," Doug McDermott said.

BULLS

Billy Donovan