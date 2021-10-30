WATCH: Bucks honor Bryn Forbes with incredible championship video tribute

Forbes realizes a life-long basketball dream.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs' Bryn Forbes received a hero's welcome as he made his way back to Milwaukee and received his 2021 NBA Championship ring.

Forbes helped the Bucks to the franchise's second title and, in true fashion, the team gave him an incredible tribute video for what he did to help the Bucks march to the title.

After the Spurs' recent loss to the Mavericks, Forbes spoke about what it means to him to get his first NBA championship ring.

"This could be a once in a lifetime thing," Forbes said. "A hell of an accomplishment that I've dreamed of my whole life."

Forbes said, "To finally have something physical, something I could hold that represents the accomplishment that's going to make it that much sweeter."

Forbes would help Milwaukee in their postseason march by averaging 6.6 points per game and shooting 37% from the 3-point line during the playoffs.