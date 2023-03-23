Bucks 130, Spurs 94: What they said after the game

The Spurs suffered another lopsided road loss.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs suffered another lopsided loss this time to the Milwaukee Bucks, 130-94, on the road. The Spurs finish the regular-season series 1-1 versus the Bucks.

Devin Vassell had 16 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Sandro Mamukelashvili added 12 points. Keita Bates-Diop finished with 14 points and three rebounds while Jeremy Sochan had 13 points in the loss.

San Antonio turned the ball over 19 times for the game, shot 38 percent from the field, and just connected on nine three-point shots on 39 attempts.

It also did not help that San Antonio was without Keldon Johnson, Tre Jones, Doug McDermott, Devonte Graham, and Romeo Langford due to injuries.

The Spurs are now 19-54 on the season, and will next face the Washington Wizards Friday night.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

"A lot of guys did a good job. That's the best team [Bucks] in the league," Popovich said. "I would love to be able to play them every night. That would be great for our young kids to see how it gets done. How mistakes are made and what's important. It's always a good night for some reason," said Popovich.

Bates-Diop

"Aside from all their [Bucks] talent and experience, they just do everything the right way every single time down," Bates-Diop said. "That's a championship basketball team. You got to learn against teams like that they've been through it with veteran guys."

BUCKS

Mike Budenholzer