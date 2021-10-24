Bucks 121, Spurs 111: What they said after the game

San Antonio just couldn't get over the hump against the NBA champs.

SAN ANTONIO — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Khris Middleton scored 28 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo added 21 and the Milwaukee Bucks held on to beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-111 on Saturday night.

Doug McDermott scored 25 points and Keldon Johnson added 20 for San Antonio, which lost its second straight after a season-opening victory at home over Orlando.

The Spurs will next how the Lakers at home on Oct. 26.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game, courtesy of the Spurs:

SPURS

Gregg Popovich:

"It's a game of mistakes and we have to continue to try to make fewer mistakes on defense and not have as many dry possessions on offense, but I couldn't be more proud of them. Their effort and their camaraderie; 29 assists again so I'm thrilled. I'll sleep well tonight.”

Doug McDermott:

"I think as random basketball as we can get, the better. We’re going to continue to keep getting better on those things.”

Derrick White:

"We’re pretty good, so we just got to limit the mistakes on that end and get out and run in transition, try not to dig ourselves in such a big hole that we got to come back like that."

BUCKS:

Head coach Mike Budenholzer:

"They’re [Spurs] young players and they’re growing. They played Denver really close. It’s a two-possession game with a couple of minutes to go last night. That’s a tough back-to-back to play in Denver last night then come here."

Khris Middleton

“Just finding a way to bounce back. It was a terrible night for us in Miami, but we go through it at times. It’s about how you adjust, how you respond to that. "