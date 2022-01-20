'Thank you San Antonio… for the second time' | Bryn Forbes says goodbye to fans after Spurs trade him to Denver

Spurs players wish him well after his second stint with the team comes to an end.

SAN ANTONIO — Following the trade that sent him to Denver, former Spurs guard Bryn Forbes kept it short and simple in an Instagram message to San Antonio.

"Thank you San Antonio… for the second time," wrote Forbes, saying bye to the city.

The Spurs traded away Forbes to the Nuggets and are getting back Juancho Hernangomez and Denver's 2028 second-round pick as part of a three-team deal.

The Spurs confirmed the trade on Wednesday, adding that they received cash considerations from both the Nuggets and Celtics.

"Bryn's been wonderful here for a long time," Gregg Popovich said. "Done a very good job, always been a great teammate, one of the more popular players, so a chance to go knock down some shots for the Nuggets. We wish him well."

Once the trade was official, several of his former Spurs teammates sent their good wishes, including the Coyote, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell and Dejounte Murray.

So much love from his Spurs brothers 🤍🖤 pic.twitter.com/w0MI5Pj4l1 — SET IT GOOD (@setitgood) January 20, 2022

This marked the end of another stint he had with the club.