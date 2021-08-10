Kick it with Bruce! | Bruce Bowen hosting free virtual sneaker showcase and you can be part of it

You can collaborate with Bowen on custom sneakers.

SAN ANTONIO — Attention all sneakerheads!

Former San Antonio Spurs forward Bruce Bowen is hosting a sneaker convention and Q&A at the "Celebrity Shoecase" on October 19 where fans can watch a sneaker artist create a new custom pair of sneakers.

Not only that, you can take part in the creation of the new sneakers and collaborate with Bowen.

The event will also allow participants to buy a personalized pair of sneakers at its conclusion.

San Antonio is making its mark on the sneaker community and a hotbed of sneaker artists.

And Spurs players are taking notice.

Over the offseason, Bryn Forbes visited a local sneaker convention and Keldon Johnson went on a sneaker shopping spree at San Antonio's True North.

The virtual event will begin at 7 p.m. CDT and you can register at Olapresents.