SAN ANTONIO — Another Spurs legend retired this offseason, as Manu Ginobili joins the ranks of all-time great Spurs to hang up his jersey.

The Spurs have shared photos to Twitter of Ginobili and other retired Spurs David Robinson, Tim Duncan, George Gervin, Bruce Bowen, and Sean Elliott.

Bruce Bowen commented on the photos, sharing his thoughts that the retired Spurs greats could take down any other team's retired starting 5.

We WILL BEAT any other “Retired” starting 5!!!!! https://t.co/veJbFGa2jR — Bruce Bowen (@Bowen12) October 3, 2018

Manu Ginobili, famous for his years of serving as sixth man for the Silver and Black, had to remind Bowen to check his math.

"Bruce, we are 6," Ginobili tweeted, before adding that he would gladly relinquish his sixth-man role for the retired squad. "You go to the bench. I did that too many times already," Ginobili joked.

Bruce, we are 6. You go to the bench. I did that too many times already. — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) October 3, 2018

