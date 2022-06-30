Report: Brett Brown set to return to Spurs coaching staff

Brown helped the Spurs capture four NBA titles.

SAN ANTONIO — According to a report, former San Antonio Spurs assistant coach, Brett Brown, is set to return to fill the seat left by Becky Hammon.

Sources are expecting former 76ers head coach Brett Brown reuniting with Gregg Popovich’s staff, filling the spot vacated by Becky Hammon in San Antonio — Emiliano Carchia (@Carchia) June 30, 2022

If true, then this will be a great addition to the coaching staff.

Brown is well versed in the Spurs' system, familiar with coach Gregg Popovich's approach to the game, and helped the team win four of its five NBA titles.

He was with the Spurs from 1999, 2007-2014 before leaving to take the head coaching role with the Sixers from 2013-2020 ending with a 221-344 coaching record.

The Spurs coaching staff has been cherry-picked over the last few years.

Will Hardy left to join Ime Udoka in Boston and is now the head coach for the Jazz. Hammon left for the WNBA's Aces as head coach while Taylor Jenkins (former Austin Spurs coach) is heading a surging Memphis team.