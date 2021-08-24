New rap album by Blazers’ Lillard features a song in tribute to Spurs icon Tim Duncan

The Big Fundamental gets a big shout out on Lillard's album.

SAN ANTONIO — If you happen to have a copy of Blazers’ Damian Lillard’s latest rap album and are a Spurs fan, then a track may open your eyes.

“Dame D.O.L.L.A” (Lillard’s music name) released the album “Different On Levels The Lord Allowed” and dedicated a track to Spurs legend Tim Duncan titled, "Him Duncan.”

The track is the seventh song on the album and joins other tracks named after other NBA legends such as “Kobe” which pays homage to the Lakers great as well as his daughter, Gigi.

Former Spur - DeMar DeRozan - also gets a shout-out in the album as Lillard proves he is a star on the court and in the music studio.

Duncan isn’t the only Spur to ever get a shout-out.

In Drake’s 2015 album “Jumpman,” he gave Manu Ginobili a shout-out.

The Spurs had their fair share of musicians in their history.

David Robinson plays the piano, former Spur Terry Cummings released an album, T.C. Finally, in 2007, and Tony Parker dived into the rap world with his infamous video, “Balance Toi.”

Do you know of other Spurs that have tried their hand in the music world or got a shout out?