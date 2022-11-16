Blazers 117, Spurs 110: What they said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up another loss on the season after losing to the Portland Trail Blazers, 117-110, on the road.
Jakob Poeltl had a career night with 31 points and 14 rebounds to lead the team while Devin Vassell added 21 points. Keldon Johnson finished with 20 points and five rebounds while Keita Bates-Diop recorded 10 points.
The Spurs are currently on a two-game losing skid and are now 6-9 on the season. They will next face the Kings Thursday night in Sacramento.
Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.
SPURS
Johnson
"They made runs. They're a great team and sometimes you don't come out on top," Johnson said. "But we just got to keep fighting and keep putting together great performances and give ourselves a chance to win."
Poeltl
"It's tough because we felt like we had that game. We just couldn't close it out," Poeltl said. "We kind of gave them [Blazers] momentum in the fourth quarter and they took advantage of it. They ran away with it. Got the crowd behind them."
BLAZERS
Chauncey Billups
"They [Spurs] ran a couple of good plays against our zone," Billups said. "But we adjusted to it. They were running a guy on the baseline, we made an adjustment on that. I thought we did a better job at that moment. One, making them take a tough shot but getting a rebound."
Jerami Grant
"We have to give them [Spurs] credit," Grant said. "They did a good job at pushing the pace and running us."
Twitter: @KENS5, @JeffGSpursKENS5