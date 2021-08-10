Birds up! | Spurs' Bryn Forbes shows his support for UTSA football

The Spurs guard is all about Roadrunner football.

SAN ANTONIO — The UTSA football remains undefeated at 7-0 after a 45-0 shutout of Rice.

Not only did the win keep the Roadrunners perfect this season, it saw them crack the AP Football To-25 Poll for the first time in school history.

🚨 HISTORY IS MADE 🚨



Following the 45-0 shutout of Rice, UTSA is nationally ranked for the first time in program history.



🔗 https://t.co/cU9FPfcpZf#210TriangleOfToughness | #BirdsUp 🤙 pic.twitter.com/79cJHvFWXd — UTSA Football 🏈 (@UTSAFTBL) October 17, 2021

And to show support for the hometown team, Spurs guard Bryn Forbes went to the Alamodome on Saturday to witness history.

Forbes was on the field when the camera put him on the big screen as fans cheered him on.

The Spurs are very active in the local sports scene.

Keldon Johnson frequents Lanier High School football games and Derrick White is a fan of the San Antonio Missions and SAFC club.